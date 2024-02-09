Driver Fled To M’sia After BKE Accident That Killed 22-Year-Old Rider, Charged With 5 Offences

Driver Responsible For Killing Motorcyclist In BKE Hit-And-Run Fled To Malaysia

Earlier this week, a 22-year-old motorcyclist, Joshua Chiam Chee Wai, passed away after getting into an accident along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).

His girlfriend, 23-year-old Siti Noor Diyana Abdul Rahim, suffered serious injuries.

The 27-year-old driver, Pua Yui Loon, responsible for the fatal BKE accident, had fled to Malaysia immediately afterwards.

Police have since located and arrested Pua.

On 9 Feb, he was charged in court with five offences, which include dangerous driving causing death and grievous hurt, and failing to stop after an accident, report it within 24 hours, or help the injured.

Driver who killed motorcyclist in BKE accident escaped to Malaysia

On 8 Feb, the police released a statement regarding the accident.

They said that Pua fled to Malaysia immediately after the collision and had not stopped to help the injured couple.

Additionally, he failed to report the accident to the police within 24 hours.

Traffic police and Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers were then able to confirm Pua’s identity and his car’s vehicle registration number.

They did so via ground inquiries and using footage from witnesses and cameras which the Land Transport Authority (LTA), ICA, and police provided.

Authorities eventually placed Pua under arrest after he tried to enter Singapore through the Woodlands Checkpoint on 7 Feb, 3.20pm.

Charged in court for five offences

According to TODAY, Pua was charged in court on 9 Feb with the following five offences:

Dangerous driving causing death

Dangerous driving causing grievous hurt

Failing to stop after an accident

Failing to report an accident within 24 hours

Failing to help the injured

Court documents said that Pua had allegedly driven dangerously along the BKE towards Woodlands Checkpoint. He then collided with the motorcycle.

Pua is currently on remand for a week as he will be required for a scene visit and to retrieve his vehicle in Malaysia. The prosecution said police are working with Malaysian authorities to recover the car.

Attending the hearing via video-link, Pua said he was driving straight. As such, he was unsure if he had collided with the motorcycle, or if the vehicle had crashed into him.

“When I went back, I checked my bumper,” Pua said. “It was not damaged so I don’t know when the collision happened. It was not that I didn’t want to help.”

Pua will return to court on 16 Feb.

Faces jail time if found guilty

If guilty of dangerous driving causing death, Pua faces a jail sentence of between two to eight years. In addition, he may receive a disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

If convicted of dangerous driving causing grievous hurt, he may receive a jail sentence of between one to five years. The court may also bar him from driving all classes of vehicles.

For failing to stop following an accident, lodge a police report within 24 hours and assist the injured, he faces a fine of up to S$1,000, a jail sentence of up to three months or both for each offence.

Police went on to state that traffic police will not hesitate to enforce action against individuals who violate traffic rules and endanger others’ safety.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Google Maps.