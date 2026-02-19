Driver runs red light at Upper Changi Road North, crashes headfirst into SBS bus

Driver crashes head-on into SBS Transit bus after running red light at Upper Changi Road North

A driver crashed head-on into an SBS Transit bus after running a red light at Upper Changi Road North, prompting debate online.

Dashcam footage of the incident was shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group on Tuesday (17 Feb) and has since gone viral, racking up more than 375,000 views and over 1,400 reactions.

Honda driver appears to beat red light before colliding with bus

In the video, a red van is seen waiting at a traffic junction along Upper Changi Road North on Saturday (14 Feb) at about 2.28pm, while the light for going straight is red and the right-turn arrow is green.

Moments later, a Honda Civic is seen approaching the junction at speed.

At the same time, an SBS Transit service 5 bus is making a right turn from the opposite direction.

The Honda driver appears to notice the bus only at the last moment but is unable to avoid a collision.

The car crashes headfirst into the bus, resulting in a heavy impact.

Netizens react to incident

The incident sparked mixed reactions among netizens.

Some said the traffic lights at the junction were “misleading” or “confusing” due to the placement of the green arrow signal.

Others, however, felt the junction was not at fault.

They said motorists should slow down when approaching traffic-controlled intersections and ensure the way is clear before proceeding.

Some added that even if the lights were momentarily confusing, a driver should instinctively brake upon spotting a turning bus ahead, rather than continue at speed.

Driver conveyed conscious to hospital

In response to MS News’ queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a bus along Upper Changi Road North.

A 33-year-old male driver was conveyed conscious to hospital and is assisting with investigations.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that he was taken to Changi General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

