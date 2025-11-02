BMW driver crosses 3 lanes on busy AYE, collides with lane-splitting motorcyclist

Driver attempts to exit congested AYE by switching across three lanes, injures motorcyclist in crash

On 30 Oct, a driver bizarrely attempted to cut across three lanes on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE), triggering a crash with a motorcyclist during the afternoon peak hours.

The incident occurred at around 5.45pm, with dashcam footage showing a congested AYE towards the Central Expressway (CTE).

Car moves from rightmost lane towards exit

In the clip, a blue BMW in the rightmost lane had stopped moving and prepared to make a lane change.

As such, the camcar also came to a stop and gave way.

As the BMW began moving, it narrowly missed a lane-splitting motorcyclist who managed to swerve past it.

Instead of moving to the adjacent left lane, the car turned at a sharp angle.

The driver appeared to intend a three-lane crossing to the Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim exit.

Rider knocked off bike with loud thud

As the car drove onto the leftmost AYE lane, a second lane-splitting motorcycle crashed into it with a loud thud.

The rider fell onto the road, while the camcar’s motorists exclaimed in surprise at the accident.

After a short pause, the BMW driver drove onto the chevron markings between the AYE and the Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim exit to stop their car.

Meanwhile, the fallen motorcyclist watched from a seated position, conscious but not getting up.

SCDF conveys one injured person to hospital

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that they conveyed one person to Ng Teng Fong Hospital.

MS News has also reached out to the police for comments on the incident.

Netizens blame both driver and rider

Online, reactions were split.

One netizen criticised the BMW driver for heading for the exit last minute in order to “save time”.

Another user expressed relief that the accident didn’t result in a “blue tent”, used by the police to cover bodies in fatal collisions.

A more contrarian commenter instead accused the injured motorcyclist of speeding and riding blindly.

Also read: PHV suddenly swerves on TPE, hits lane-splitting motorcyclist who flips onto road

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.