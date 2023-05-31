Man Pleads Guilty To Drink Driving & Causing Death Of Gojek Driver In Tampines Crash

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man Admits To Drink Driving & Causing Chain Collision In Tampines, Killing Gojek Driver

Driving at over twice the speed limit in Tampines, a man crashed into several vehicles, including a Gojek car, back in 2021.

The driver of the Gojek car ended up passing away and police promptly arrested the man behind the wheel of the car that crashed.

He has now pled guilty to one count of dangerous driving causing death and another of drink driving.

Man guilty of drink driving in Tampines

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that prior to the incident, Jeremiah Ng En You had consumed four cans of beer in his Tampines office.

At around 11pm on 23 Dec 2021, Ng drove a red Mercedes car with his brother in the front passenger seat. The latter had allegedly given him permission to drive.

He was driving along Tampines Avenue 1 at between 157km/h and 169km/h, although the speed limit was 60km/h.

While approaching the junction at Tampines Avenue 10, Ng allegedly slowed down to between 146km/h and 156m/h.

The 35-year-old then reduced his speed further to between 122km/h and 130km/h.

He was apparently attempting to turn left from Tampines Avenue 1 onto Tampines Avenue 10, when he lost control of the car while driving at a speed of between 92km/h and 108km/h.

Unable to complete the turn, Ng sped straight ahead and crashed through the centre divider along Tampines Avenue 10.

Crash causes chain collision with 4 vehicles

At this point, the Gojek driver had been stationary at the red light in the first lane, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

Ng’s vehicle had crashed into the right side of his car, pushing it back and to the left.

This caused a chain collision with two other vehicles — a car carrying a family with two children aged six and nine, which then collided with a taxi. Thankfully, the children escaped unhurt.

However, a passing motorcyclist was crushed between the family’s car and the Gojek vehicle during the collision. As a result, the rider sustained a traumatic brain injury and several fractures, landing him in hospital for 66 days, noted ST.

As for Ng’s car, CNA stated that the impact of the crash crumpled and left cracks in the front bumper.

In addition, all four tyres were punctured and the two wheel rims twisted.

Meanwhile, the collision crumpled the bonnet and top section of the Gojek vehicle, smashed both windscreens and ripped off its front bumper.

The other vehicles also suffered significant damages. Repairs for the family’s car reportedly cost nearly S$19,000, while the Gojek vehicle was scrapped as it was unsalvageable.

The motorcycle, valued at S$6,500, had to get scrapped too as repairs were unable to fix its damages.

Gojek driver dies in collision in Tampines

The Gojek driver, Mr Kenn Wong Mun Soon, was working at the time of the crash.

The incident apparently ruptured his descending thoracic aorta, the main artery in the body. He passed away in hospital after repeated resuscitation efforts failed.

Another five victims, which included two passengers in the Gojek car, suffered multiple injuries including lacerations, retrograde amnesia and fractures. A passenger in Mr Wong’s car also had to have glass shards removed from his face.

The motorcyclist who was crushed between two vehicles is likely to continue experiencing stiffness in his knee and ankle in addition to lower endurance when it comes to strenuous lower limb activities, noted ST.

After Ng failed a breathalyser test at the scene, traffic police arrested and took him back to their headquarters where he was unable to pass another breath test.

They later found 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of his breath — far above the limit of 35 microgrammes.

Ng will return to court for mitigation and sentencing in July, CNA reported.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ROADS.sg on Facebook.