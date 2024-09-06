Driver in M’sia praised for letting off grandpa who knocked into car while sending grandson to school

Driver lets off grandpa to take grandson to school after he hit car

A driver in Malaysia earned praise from many netizens after he showed kindness to a grandpa who knocked into his car.

A dashcam video posted on X shows an older man riding a motorcycle with a boy presumed to be his grandson, who is in school uniform.

As they pass through a congested area, the man loses balance on the motorcycle and falls, scraping against a nearby white car.

The grandpa quickly gets up to lift the motorcycle and raises his hand to apologise to the driver.

The car driver then exits to check the damage while the grandpa continues to gesture his apology.

Fortunately, the driver did not appear to blame the older man.

Instead, he encouraged him to continue his commute, as mentioned in the post’s caption.

Netizens praise driver for kindness while expressing concern

The video went viral, drawing widespread praise for the driver who showed kindness towards the pair.

However, some expressed concerns about the potential dangers of the older man riding a motorcycle on the road.

Concerned, another netizen remarked that old people should stay home rather than drive on busy roads.

Another person rebuked the boy’s parents for making the grandfather responsible for the child, questioning when grandparents would have a chance to rest if they were to care for their grandchildren.

Featured image courtesy of @update11111 on X.