Driver Allegedly Hits Dog In Bartley & Speeds Off, Owner Appeals For Witnesses

Owner Of Dog Run Over By Car In Bartley Appeals For Witnesses

Singapore has seen its fair share of fatal road accidents, either due to poor driving or unfortunate circumstances. When such incidents result in deaths, it is undoubtedly heartbreaking for everyone involved.

This was the case in Bartley, where an errant motorist allegedly ran over a dog under a viaduct in the area.

The dog, Luca, unfortunately succumbed to his injuries and passed away. His owner is now seeking witnesses in hopes of getting justice.

Motorist runs over dog in Bartley and escapes

Luca’s owner posted footage of the incident to SG Road Vigilante’s Facebook page, claiming that it occurred on 23 May at 10.32pm.

In the caption, the owner alleged that the driver had seen Luca dash across the road from a significant distance away. Other drivers honked to alert him as well.

Despite this, the driver purportedly charged ahead at full speed, running over Luca before fleeing the scene.

Luca suffered multiple severe injuries from the incident, including a “severed spinal cord” and “punctured lung”, his owner described.

The poor dog was unable to undergo surgery due to the severity of his injuries and later passed away.

In the video itself, a car is seen driving across the expressway at full speed, running over a dog before promptly leaving.

It ends with the dog in his owner’s arms, apparently in a lot of pain.

Dog’s owner appeals for witnesses

Left distraught by Luca’s death, the owner is appealing for witnesses to get justice for her pet. Any dashcam footages and eyewitness accounts of the incident are welcome.

She also expressed that the entire tragedy could have been avoided if the motorist had slowed down.

“If you stopped after hitting him knowing you just ran over someone’s dog, I would’ve been more understanding,” she stated, addressing the errant driver.

According to a post by her friend on Reddit, she has filed a police report as well.

The Road Traffic Act 1961 states that drivers must stop their vehicles if they hit an animal. The driver must also inform the animal’s owner and alert the authorities if it does not belong to someone.

Failure to do so can result in a fine of up to S$3,000, a jail term of up to a year, or both. Repeat offenders may incur a fine of up to S$5,000 and/or jailed up to two years.

Deepest condolences to Luca’s family

It is undoubtedly heartbreaking to have such a tragedy occur, especially since it could have been avoided if the driver had been more careful.

This incident serves as a reminder for us to be more alert when travelling on the road. Do drive safely, and watch out for animals or people who may be crossing.

MS News sends Luca’s family our deepest condolences. May he rest in peace.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.