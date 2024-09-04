Driver crashes into group of monkeys after they suddenly cross M’sia highway

Driver hit monkeys crossing street on highway in M’sia

Encountering animals on the road can happen from time to time, but one driver had the misfortune of crashing with some monkeys on a highway in Malaysia.

The incident occurred on Tuesday (3 Sept). A netizen took to the Malaysia community on Reddit to share a video of a car running into a crowd of monkeys on the North-South Highway in Malaysia.

“Happened recently… A whole family of monkey [sic] decided to rush across the highway,” the post said.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the driver was heading towards the Seremban/Nilai/Linggi toll plaza when the monkeys suddenly ran into the middle of the highway from the roadside.

The dashcam footage from the moving car shows the vehicle travelling at high speed when a swarm of primates suddenly scampered into the road.

Unable to react fast enough and stop the vehicle, the car unfortunately crashed into some of the monkeys.

A similar experience had also befallen the car ahead when it was unable to move in time from the sudden swarm.

It is unclear how many monkeys had been run over but those that were hit were likely to have suffered injuries of varying severity.

Netizens express sympathy towards monkeys

Netizens found the incident unfortunate. Some expressed their sympathy for the monkeys involved in the accident.

“Poor Wukong,” one Reddit user commented, comparing the monkeys to the Monkey King Wukong, in reference to the recent popularity of the Chinese game Black Myth: Wukong.

Another user shared their concern about the number of monkeys dying on the highway and recounted a personal experience of encountering around 20 monkeys on their way from Kuala Lumpur to Mersing.

Another netizen described the incident as tragic and suggested building dedicated spaces and crossings for animals on the highway.

Overall, many agreed that coming across a sudden swarm of monkeys on the highway would be quite shocking for drivers and could lead to many accidents.

Also read: Sambar deer dies after being hit by taxi on Mandai Road, driver & passenger unhurt

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from balistafear on Reddit.