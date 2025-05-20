78-year-old driver ploughs into crowd in Taiwan, kills 3 pedestrians including 2 students

Driver in Taiwan ploughs through crowd of students, killing 3

On Monday (19 May), a 78-year-old driver sped into a crowd of pedestrians — mostly students — at an intersection near Bei Da Elementary School in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

The tragic crash resulted in at least three deaths and 15 injuries, many of them children and teenagers, including junior high students and one kindergartener.

According to Focus Taiwan, the incident occurred around 4pm near the school, where the driver suddenly rammed into pedestrians at the intersection.

Witnesses told the Taipei Times that the driver ran a red light before the collision.

Multiple children hurt in incident

The three confirmed fatalities include two 12-year-old female junior high students and a woman in her 40s.

Around eight children were injured, including one kindergartener.

Several were in critical condition, while others suffered severe injuries such as head trauma, fractures, and lacerations.

The remainder of those injured were adults, some also with serious injuries.

An eyewitness, sharing his harrowing account with reporters, said: “It hit three students, and the children were thrown about 20 to 30 metres from where they were struck.”

Multiple dashcam clips show the vehicle suddenly speeding into motorcyclists waiting at the traffic light and then hitting pedestrians near the intersection.

Another clip captured the aftermath, showing bystanders and emergency responders performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the injured on the street.

Driver was not under the influence of alcohol

According to police, the 78-year-old driver ran a red light, hitting three scooters and a bicycle along the way.

He then continued straight until crashing into a traffic island.

The man tested negative for alcohol but is currently in a coma and unable to answer questions.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) confirmed that the driver recently renewed his licence after passing a senior driver test on 20 Feb.

His licence is valid until 2028.

Police are investigating whether the crash was caused by mechanical failure, a medical episode, or driver error.

Also read: 27-year-old motorcyclist dies after accident with van along Sembawang Road, driver arrested

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Focus Taiwan.