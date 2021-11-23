2 Drivers Engage In Fierce Fight Along Sims Avenue In Geylang

When mishaps and misunderstandings happen on the road, it’ll usually take a lot to approach the situation calmly.

But when things go south, people may let their emotions take over and end up getting into a brawl, like these 2 men in Geylang.

On Monday (22 Nov), both drivers were filmed getting into a vicious MMA-like bout along Sims Avenue.

After grappling for about a minute or so, passers-by eventually stepped in to break them apart. Police investigations are ongoing.

Here’s what we know of the incident so far.

2 drivers throw punches at each other in a fierce fight in Geylang

The incident reportedly occurred at the junction of Sims Avenue and Lorong 39 Geylang at around 1pm.

As the video starts, 2 men are throwing punches at each other next to 2 stationary vehicles – presumably belonging to the pair – along Sims Avenue.

Source

Several seconds into the stand-up fight, the man in white gets the upper hand and throws the other chap on the grass patch.

Source

But the fight doesn’t end there—the man in white continues to strike and kick the fallen lad.

Source

Seconds later, as the man in black tries to stand, he gets taken down again by the other man, who has him in a chokehold.

Source

Despite his best efforts, the man in black can’t mount a comeback and is pinned on the ground.

Source

Passers-by stepped in to stop fight

At the 52-second mark of the video, a passer-by wearing a grey shirt arrives at the scene and pulls the 2 brawlers apart.

Source

Soon after, a motorcyclist also stops nearby to help stop the fight.

Source

At this point, it appears the man in black does not want to have any more of it and slowly retreats to his car.

Source

According to The Straits Times, a police report has been lodged, and investigations are ongoing.

No reason to resort to violence

Kudos to the passers-by for stepping in to break things apart before they got any worse.

While it’s unclear what triggered the fight, there’s no reason to resort to violence, no matter how severe things are.

We hope both parties did not suffer major injuries and will make a smooth and speedy recovery.

Featured image adapted from Beh Chia Lor on Facebook.