2 Drivers Wind Down Windows To Argue In Hokkien

Regular road users would know how frustrating being in traffic can get. Tensions arising aren’t uncommon, but seeing 2 drivers argue with their windows down might be a rather odd sight.

That was exactly what some folks witnessed recently, as seen in this footage on the Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road Facebook page.

After the drivers finished saying what they had to, they sped off in apparent anger.

Drivers wind down windows to argue with each other

In a video circulating on Friday (1 Oct), 2 drivers appear to be arguing as their car windows are wound down.

From the clip, one can hear profanities lacing their Hokkien exchange as both drivers take jabs at each other.

Based on the video’s angle a passenger in one of the vehicles may have likely recorded the argument. The cause of the incident is unclear.

Netizens poke fun at drivers’ altercation

Netizens had a lot to say about the video, with some jokingly applauding the 2 drivers for putting up a good show.

A netizen also kindly shared an abridged translation of the conversation for those unfamiliar with the language.

Apparently, road rage is on the rise these days as another netizen shared a recent personal encounter.

Stay calm & avoid road rage

If you ever find yourself on the receiving end of road rage, do remember that defusing the situation as quickly as possible can stop the situation from escalating.

Consider these 4 ways of reacting in such scenarios:

Keep cool and remain calm

Avoid making eye contact

Drive defensively

Avoid physical confrontation

As the above steps ensure that you don’t confront anyone directly, you’re likely to avoid any aggressive situations.

Therefore, road users should keep them in mind to enjoy a more pleasant driving experience.

