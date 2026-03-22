Driving instructor in M’sia slapped with fine for not wearing seatbelt while teaching student

Driving instructor caught for failing to wear seatbelt while teaching student

A driving instructor in Kedah, Malaysia, was fined by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) for not wearing a seatbelt while coaching a student.

Failed to comply with road safety regulations

His offence was detected when enforcement officers tailed a driving school vehicle at KM24.8 of the North-South Expressway (southbound), which was being operated by a driving candidate at the time, as reported by the JPJ on Facebook.

They noticed that the instructor, seated in the front passenger seat, had failed to fasten their seatbelt.

The vehicle was subsequently pulled over for further inspection.

Following confirmation of the offence, the instructor was issued a summons for failing to comply with road safety regulations.

Faces up to S$650 fine or jail time not more than 6 months

The instructor was liable to a fine not more than RM2,000 (S$650), or jail time not exceeding six months upon their first conviction, according to JPJ’s official website.

For repeat offenders, the penalty includes a fine of up to RM4,000 (S$1,300), up to 12 months in jail, or both.

Also read: Ride-hailing driver in M’sia claims he was fined for wearing T-shirt as it’s considered ‘improper’ attire



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Featured image adapted from the JPJ on Facebook.