Ride-hailing driver in M’sia claims he was fined for wearing T-shirt as it’s considered ‘improper’ attire

A ride-hailing driver in Malaysia has claimed that he was recently fined while on the job — for the offence of wearing a round-neck T-shirt.

He was allegedly told that not wearing a collared shirt was “improper” under the country’s road traffic rules.

Ride-hailing driver violated M’sia traffic rules by wearing T-shirt

In a now-deleted post, the ride-hailing driver named Sobri Kasah recounted being stopped by a Road Transport Department (JPJ) officer, who immediately issued him a fine.

His offence was violating an article in Malaysia’s Road Traffic Rules 1959, which stipulates that drivers of public service vehicles must not wear untidy and unclean clothing.

Apparently, this includes not wearing a collared shirt.

The fine, which ranges from RM150 (S$46) to RM300 (S$92) if unpaid within 60 days.

Driver says this was his 1st ticket in 30 years

Mr Sobri, who said he has been driving for 30 years, expressed surprise, saying this was the first time he had been issued a ticket by JPJ.

He added:

No warning, no compromise. I was just told to sign for the fine and move on.

Driver questions T-shirt rule

Mr Sobri lamented that he now knew it wasn’t easy to be an e-hailing driver, saying:

Even wearing a shirt without a collar is considered breaking the law.

He questioned the reasoning behind the rule, wondering how wearing a T-shirt could be considered improper.

“I thought only wearing flip-flops, shorts, and a sleeveless undershirt would be improper,” he quipped.

Mr Sobri even sarcastically congratulated JPJ for its strict enforcement of the rule, alleging that it was another way for the authorities to generate more revenue by imposing fines on minor infractions.

In a follow-up Facebook post on 21 Oct, he said he was looking for collared shirts on Shopee, enough for him to wear for a week.

