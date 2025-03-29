M’sia woman gets parking fine, claims that car was at home during time of offence

Woman in Malaysia gets parking ticket for car that was at home

A woman in Ipoh, Malaysia was left baffled after receiving a parking ticket for her car, despite it being parked safely at her home at the time of the alleged violation.

She shared about the incident on Xiaohongshu on Thursday (27 March), posting a photo of the fine issued for her silver Perodua Myvi.

The ticket noted that at 9.03am on Monday (24 March), her vehicle was penalised for not paying parking fees in Batu Gajah, Perak.

It stated that the location of the offence happened at the Batu Gajah District Council.

However, CCTV footage from her home showed that her car had remained parked at her residence during that exact time.

“Either someone is stealing my car plate, or the [officer] wrote the wrong number,” she remarked in the caption.

Discovered ticket while trying to pay separate fine for another car

In an interview with Sin Chew Daily, she explained that she discovered the fine while attempting to pay a separate fine for another vehicle using the Park@Perak mobile app.

To her surprise, she found her Myvi had been fined as well.

“I live in Taman Chee Ling, Ipoh, which is quite far from Batu Gajah,” she stated.

“Additionally, at the time specified on the ticket, I had not left home and my car was parked in my driveway. I have no idea why I was issued a parking fine.”

She has since filed a formal complaint with the Ipoh City Council, but has yet to receive a response.

As of now, the fine remains active in the mobile application, leaving her uncertain about how to proceed next.

Netizens share their similar experiences

Several netizens flocked to her post, with some sharing their similar experiences.

One woman said she received a letter from Johor stating she had parked improperly, even though she had never been to Johor.

She added it happened twice.

