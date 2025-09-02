M’sian man jailed for driving 5 passengers to S’pore & smuggling over S$42K of contraband cigarettes

Malaysian man gets jail for driving 5 passengers & bringing contraband across border for S$30

A Malaysian man who tried to earn just S$30 by driving five passengers across the Causeway has ended up in jail after being caught with over S$42,000 worth of contraband cigarettes at Woodlands Checkpoint.

On 1 Sept, 42-year-old Ng Choh Kit was sentenced to nine months in prison for the offence, alongside additional penalties from the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Court sentences defendant to 9 months’ jail for contraband

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), Ng picked up five passengers from Malaysia’s Mersing Pier for a fare of RM100 (S$30).

At around 4.40pm, he arrived at Woodlands Checkpoint, where he was caught by Singapore Customs.

Singapore Customs discovered that Ng was importing over S$42,000 worth of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

On 1 Sept, the court gave him a sentence of nine months in jail.

Singapore Customs also referred the cross-border ferrying of passengers to the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Driver claims he wanted to raise money for wife with cancer

In court, an LTA prosecutor stated that Ng broke the law by using a public service vehicle without the appropriate licence.

Additionally, he received another charge for using a vehicle without insurance.

LTA requested a S$1,800 fine as well as banning Ng from having any class of driver’s licences for 12 months.

Ng, representing himself in court, said that his wife has womb cancer, leading to his being anxious to earn money.

He pleaded for leniency so he could return to Malaysia and care for his family, including elderly relatives.

LTA’s requested penalties were considered during Ng’s final sentencing.

Since he could not pay the S$1,800 fine, he received an extra six days in jail by default.

LTA discusses expanding current cross-border taxi scheme

Singapore and Malaysia currently have a Cross Border Taxi Scheme (CBTS), allowing licensed taxis to ferry passengers across the border.

Licensed Singapore taxis can only pick up and drop off passengers at Larkin Sentral in Johor Bahru (JB).

Similarly, CBTS Malaysian taxis are only permitted at Ban San Street Terminal. Each side has a maximum quota of 200 taxis.

Earlier today, LTA stated that Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow met various representatives to discuss improving the CBTS.

This included designating more pick-up points and allowing higher quotas.

