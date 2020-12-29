Man Flies Drone Over Woodlands Checkpoint & Takes Aerial Photos On 3 Occasions

Drones are often used to get scenic aerial shots of places. But Singapore does have strict laws on the use of drones, especially over protected areas.

So when a man flew his drone over Woodlands Checkpoint on more than one occasion, he violated several laws under the Air Navigation Act.

The 42-year-old will be charged in court on Wednesday (30 Dec).

Flies drone over Woodlands Checkpoint without permit

Earlier this year on 5 Apr, police received a report of an unmanned aircraft spotted near Woodlands Checkpoint.

Officers from the Woodlands Police Division soon found the identity of the man operating the drone, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Upon further investigations, it was found that he had also allegedly flown his drone above 60m without a permit.

According to TODAY Online, the man had taken aerial photographs of Woodlands Checkpoint, a protected area, on 3 occasions in 2020:

20 Mar

3 Apr

5 Apr

On a separate occasion, he had also operated his drone at Mount Pleasant Road above 60m on 27 Feb.

Now, the 42-year-old faces 7 charges under the Air Navigation Act.

For each offence, he can be fined up to $50,000 or face up to 2 years jail, or both.

Unsafe and irresponsible flying poses danger

The police emphasised that the flying of unmanned aircrafts has to be done in a safe and responsible manner.

Failure to do so will pose a danger to aviation as well as the public’s safety and security.

The police also reminded the public that drone users have to follow regulations strictly.

This is especially so as year-end festivities draws near.

Stricter regulations starting 1 Feb 2021

According to Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), an unmanned aircraft has to be registered if it is above 250g.

A permit is not needed if the unmanned aircraft stays within an altitude of 60m above sea level.

However, one cannot operate these unmanned aircrafts at prohibited and protected areas, such as Woodlands Checkpoint.

For more information on restricted areas, you can refer to OneMap.sg.

Starting from 1 Feb 2021, certain aircraft users will also need to have an unmanned aircraft basic training certificate (UABTC) or unmanned aircraft pilot licence (UAPL) to operate them in Singapore.

Those who violate this face a fine of up to $20,000 for their first offenders, reported CNA.

An important reminder for drone users

The police encourages the public to report any sightings of unauthorised unmanned aircraft activity to them.

Hopefully this incident serves as an important reminder for drone enthusiasts to exercise responsibility when flying drones.

After all, it not only endangers the public but also carries hefty penalties and fines.

