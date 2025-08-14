Repeat drug & traffic offender sentenced to jail & caning for attacking police officers with stun device

Repeat offender given over 7 years in jail & caning for using stun device on 2 policemen

A 40-year-old Singaporean with a long history of drug offences is back in prison after a dramatic arrest where he repeatedly shocked two police officers with a prohibited stun device.

Muhammed Firdaus Amir Musa had multiple past convictions for methamphetamine (Ice) consumption and was already banned from driving until 2027 due to earlier offences.

But that didn’t stop him from breaking traffic rules, attacking policemen, and getting caught with drugs and dangerous weapons.

On Tuesday (13 Aug), Firdaus was sentenced to seven years, two months and 14 weeks’ jail, 10 strokes of the cane, and had his driving ban extended to 10 years after his release, the Straits Times (ST) reported.

He pleaded guilty to charges including assaulting public servants, possessing offensive weapons, drug consumption, and traffic violations.

High-speed chase turns into brawl

The incident began at around 2.50am on 29 Oct 2023, when two police officers spotted Firdaus driving straight in a right-turn-only lane in Kallang.

After signalling him to stop, one officer instructed him to park after the junction, according to a press release by the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

Instead, Firdaus drove off into Jalan Sultan, abandoned the car, and fled on foot.

In a nearby back alley at Jalan Klapa, he lost his footing and fell. He dropped his belongings, which included two knuckle dusters and a samurai sword.

As the officers tried to restrain him, Firdaus whipped out a stun device from his belt and attacked.

He zapped one officer’s lower back three to four times, then shocked the other officer twice, once on the finger and once on the shin.

“It was just shocking that someone had tased us,” said one of the officers, Sergeant Muhammad Afiq Yahya, 29.

“I had no choice but to hold on to him because if we let him go, we might not be able to catch him after that.”

Despite the attack, the officers subdued him and recovered multiple packets of methamphetamine. His urine later tested positive for the drug.

He was found with:

One samurai sword

Two knuckledusters

Various drug paraphernalia

236g of the controlled drug Ice

11g of controlled drug heroin

56 Erimin-5 tablets

Two ‘Ecstasy’ tablets

Reoffended while on bail

Following his crimes, Firdaus was remanded until June 2024 before being released on bail. But just four months later, on 1 Oct, police were called to a domestic dispute with his ex-wife.

They found him in the common corridor outside his home, armed with a 40cm-long knife and engaged in a heated argument. He was promptly arrested again.

