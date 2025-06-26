JB syndicate busted for hiding drugs in milk tea packets, sold for up to S$106 each

‘Drug milk tea’ syndicate busted in JB, over S$2.1 million worth of drugs seized

A drug syndicate in Johor has been busted for selling narcotics disguised as milk tea powder, with sachets going for as much as S$160 (RM350) per 100g.

The operation was run out of two adjacent double-storey terrace houses in Iskandar Puteri, Johor Bahru (JB). One was used as a warehouse, the other as a drug processing and packing facility.

Two Vietnamese women were reportedly living there and helping with the illicit activities.

Syndicate sold drugs sachets with ‘milk tea’ labels

Johor Police Chief Commissioner M. Kumar revealed that officers raided the premises during an overnight operation from 7.30pm on 14 June to 5am on 15 June.

Three suspects were arrested: a 45-year-old Malaysian man believed to be the ringleader, and two women aged 34 and 23. All three tested positive for drug use but had no previous criminal records.

The syndicate had cleverly disguised the drugs in sachets that resembled common drink mixes.

Some were even labelled with step-by-step preparation instructions, mimicking those found on packets of instant coffee or milk tea.

Investigations found that the syndicate promoted its products on social media, taking orders online before arranging for delivery or leaving the drug sachets at predetermined drop-off points.

Each sachet was sold for between RM200 (S$60) and RM350 (S$106), depending on the size, with smaller packets weighing around 30g and larger ones up to 100g.

Nearly S$2.16 million in drugs & assets seized

In total, police confiscated a staggering amount of drugs and assets worth approximately RM7.14 million (S$2.16 million), including:

40kg of ecstasy powder worth RM6.8 million (S$2.05 million)

1.4kg of ketamine valued at RM68,750 (S$20,800)

368g of cannabis worth RM11,040 (S$3,300)

“If this batch of drugs were to flow into the market, it would provide 146,195 people with drugs,” Commissioner Kumar said.

Officers also seized drug packaging materials, sachets of milk tea powder, two Kia cars, a gold necklace, and cash — all believed to be proceeds from the illegal trade.

Syndicate leader rented both houses, more suspects believed at large

Commissioner Kumar added that the male suspect had rented the first unit since April 2023, before expanding to a second house just 1km away in May 2024 to scale the operation.

Police believe more individuals are involved and that not all syndicate members have been caught. Authorities are also verifying the immigration status of the two Vietnamese women, who are suspected of staying in Malaysia illegally.

All three suspects are being investigated under Malaysia’s Dangerous Drugs Act, with further charges possible under the Immigration Act. They will remain in custody until 26 June to assist with investigations.

