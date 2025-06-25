Drunk driver in Thailand drags motorcycle & sparks fiery trail, 3 people injured including 5-year-old boy

Drunk driver strikes motorcycle & drags it along road in Thailand

A drunk driver in Thailand reportedly struck a family of three on a motorcycle and dragged the vehicle for kilometres, creating a fiery trail.

Last Saturday (21 June), a Thai Facebook page shared a five-minute video showing an orange pickup truck travelling on the leftmost lane with flames trailing behind.

The driver, who recorded the scene, pursued the truck while reporting the incident to the police.

In a follow-up clip, the driver of the pickup truck was subdued by Good Samaritans, who chased after him.

Enraged by his reckless driving, one man kicked and slapped the driver while yelling at him.

Shortly after, a policeman can be seen arriving at the scene on a motorcycle.

3 family members injured following crash, including 5-year-old boy

The incident occurred in Bang Bon district in Bangkok.

Local police and rescue volunteers rushed to the scene after receiving a report of a hit-and-run involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

Three injured victims were found lying on the road, including a 44-year-old man, his 31-year-old wife, and their five-year-old son, according to Thai news outlet Honkrasae.

The family was crying for help after being flung off their motorcycle in the violent collision.

Suspect chased & stopped by residents before getting arrested

Eyewitnesses revealed that the pickup truck sped off after the incident without stopping to help the victims.

Concerned residents gave chase and managed to record footage of the fleeing driver, helping police apprehend him.

The suspect, a 37-year-old man, was described as incoherent and emotional, sometimes crying and speaking nonsensically.

He claimed he “didn’t see” the motorcycle carrying the family.

Police escorted the suspect to a hospital for a blood alcohol test. However, the suspect later admitted to being drunk at the time of the accident.

Charged with reckless driving, drunk driving & hit-and-run

According to initial investigations, the family had been travelling in the leftmost lane when the motorcycle was rear-ended by the pickup.

All three were thrown onto the road, while the motorcycle got lodged under the truck and was dragged along the road, eventually catching fire.

Thanks to quick-thinking bystanders and the police, the driver was eventually cornered and arrested.

Bang Bon police have charged the suspect with reckless driving causing injury, drunk driving, and hit-and-run.

Featured image adapted from ควายหลุดถนน V1 on Facebook.