Driver in Thailand celebrates becoming a teacher, then runs red light & kills motorcyclist

Woman runs red light, fatally hits motorcyclist after celebrating new teaching job

What was meant to be the start of an exciting new chapter turned tragic when a woman in Thailand ran a red light and fatally hit a motorcyclist.

According to Khaosod, the accident happened in Chachoengsao at 9.45pm on Tuesday night (14 Jan).

The 26-year-old woman had been out celebrating her new teaching job with friends over dinner at a restaurant.

After the meal, the group parted ways, and she began driving home.

As she approached the intersection, she reportedly failed to notice a motorcycle attempting a U-turn.

Moments later, her white Ford Focus collided with the motorcyclist.

Collision caught on camera

A security camera captured the fatal crash.

Footage showed the motorcycle slowly making a U-turn at the intersection when the woman’s sedan ran a red light at high speed, slamming into it.

The impact sent the motorcycle skidding, and the car dragged it approximately 30 metres, causing sparks to fly along the way.

The collision launched the 36-year-old motorcyclist, a Myanmar man, into the intersection, where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police reported he had blood coming from his mouth and nose, along with multiple abrasions on his body.

The white sedan sustained heavy damage, including a shattered front windshield.

The motorcycle was also left in ruins, with parts scattered across the road.

Woman to undergo blood alcohol testing

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

The man’s body was sent to the hospital for an autopsy before being released to his family for funeral rites.

Meanwhile, the woman was taken for a blood test to determine her alcohol levels.

