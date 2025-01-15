16-year-old driver in M’sia loses control of car & causes chain collision, leaves 5 dead

16-year-old driver in Malaysia loses control of car & causes chain collision

A driver was recently driving in Kuching, Malaysia when he lost control of his vehicle and collided with two other cars and two motorcycles.

The incident, which happened at about 1pm on Tuesday (14 Jan), resulted in five deaths and injuries to another four individuals.

Police later identified the driver who lost control of the vehicle as a 16-year-old boy who did not have a license.

He was arrested after receiving treatment for neck injuries.

Chain collision leaves five dead

According to a Sin Chew Daily report, the 16-year-old suspect was driving with three friends when he lost control of the vehicle.

The car hit the road divider before crossing into the opposite lane where it collided with two cars and two motorcycles. The car then crashed into a ditch after the collision.

One of the driver’s friends, also aged 16, died on the spot while two others who sat in the back sustained serious injuries.

One of the friends who was sitting at the back eventually succumbed to their injuries three hours later.

Another car was severely dented from the incident with its roof blown off, killing a man and a woman.

A motorcyclist was also knocked to the ground and died due to bleeding from his head.

According to Kuching District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah, three injured victims are still receiving emergency treatment.

16-year-old driver detained for investigation

The driver, who sustained minor injuries, was detained at a police station for investigations.

Additionally, the body of the deceased was sent for a forensic autopsy to investigate the cause of death.

According to Mr Mohd Farhan, the police are investigating the case under dangerous or reckless driving causing death.

When asked whether the teen suspect’s family members would be detained in his place, he said police were still investigating the incident and called on witnesses to provide further information.

Also read: 49-year-old S’porean motorcyclist dies after crashing into car on M’sia’s Second Link Expressway

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sarawak Tribune and Dayak Daily.