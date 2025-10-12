Drunk driver in Thailand fatally hits police officer, drags his body across road for 30 metres

Police officer killed after drunk woman crashes pickup truck into his motorcycle

A police officer was killed in Phayao, Thailand, on Monday (6 Oct) after a drunk woman collided her pickup truck with his motorcycle.

According to Thai news outlet Daily News, emergency responders, including a doctor and rescuers, arrived at the scene to find the lifeless body of Police Lieutenant Thaweepong (name transliterated) near a motorcycle that was completely split in half.

His clothing was found completely torn, with his body showing severe trauma.

A black Isuzu pickup truck was found nearby with extensive front-left damage.

Driver intoxicated and incoherent at the scene

The driver, identified as 41-year-old Ms Wimonsiri (name transliterated), was intoxicated and incoherent at the scene.

Initial reports indicate that her vehicle struck the back of the motorcycle, dragging the officer’s body over 30m and causing instant death.

Police took Ms Wimonsiri to Chiang Kham Hospital for a blood alcohol test, and she remained detained until she becomes sober.

The victim’s body, which sustained multiple broken bones, was set to be returned to his family for a funeral.

Police investigation underway

Police Colonel Thanat Choommano (name transliterated), Superintendent of the Chiang Kham Police Station, described Mr Thaweepong as a skilled investigative officer and expressed shock over the severity of his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation, with legal actions expected to be taken against the driver.

