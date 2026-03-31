Drunk woman in Thailand stabs husband over 10 times after being unable to enter home

Intoxicated woman stabs husband to death in Bangkok

A 30-year-old woman in Thailand was taken into custody early Saturday (28 March) morning after her 63-year-old husband was found brutally stabbed to death inside their home in the Bangkok Noi district, Bangkok.

Body found with more than 10 stab wounds

At 4.30am, Bang Khun Non Police, a forensic team, and a rescue team responded to a report of a fatality at a two-story residence in Soi Charan Sanit Wong 19, Bang Khun Si.

There, officers found evidence of a struggle, including a damaged entrance door, a discarded bottle of liquor, and a single woman’s shoe near the entrance.

They discovered the body of Mr Thawatchai (name transliterated from Thai) inside a bedroom.

He was found lying by the bed in a pool of blood, having sustained more than 10 stab wounds across his body.

A foot-long kitchen knife was recovered nearby as evidence.

Wife allegedly went berserk after being locked out of property

Police apprehended the victim’s wife, identified as Ms Thongprakai (name transliterated from Thai), at the scene.

Authorities reported that she appeared heavily intoxicated and was unable to provide a coherent statement at the time of arrest.

Neighbours informed police that around 3am, they witnessed the suspect attempting to enter the house.

When she found herself locked out, she reportedly smashed the doorbell and eventually scaled the perimeter fence, Matichon reports.

She then broke through a secondary door to gain entry.

Victim heard singing inside home before death

Witnesses noted hearing the victim singing twice before the house went silent.

The suspect has been taken into police custody, while the victim’s body has been sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at Siriraj Hospital for an autopsy.

The body will then be released to relatives for funeral rites.

Also read: Drunk husband in Thailand stabs wife to death in front of children after he could not find pestle



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Featured image adapted from Khaosod.