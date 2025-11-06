Drunk husband in Thailand stabs wife to death in front of children after he could not find pestle

Intoxicated husband fatally stabs wife after he was unable to find pestle to make food

A man in Thailand was charged with murder after he stabbed his wife to death in front of their children.

According to Thai news outlet Workpoint News, the incident escalated from an argument after the man, who was drunk at the time, was unable to find a pestle at home.

Argument escalates to murder after husband can’t find cooking tool

On Thursday (30 Oct), officers from Phetkasem Police Station were notified of a brawl involving a knife, resulting in a fatality, at a house in Soi Phetkasem 67, Phetkasem Road, Bangkok.

The scene was a two-story, half-concrete, half-wooden house divided into rental units.

Upon arrival, officers found the body of Ms Naw Nu War (name transliterated), a 34-year-old Myanmar national, on a mattress on the ground floor, in the innermost room.

She was lying face up in a pool of blood, wearing a grey sleeveless shirt and black shorts, with one stab wound from a sharp object on her neck.

Nearby, a bloodstained 20cm-long knife was found, as well as kitchen equipment — a mortar, a pestle, and cooking oil — which were collected as evidence.

Husband stabs wife in front of their children

The assailant, identified as Kyaw Kyaw Aye, the victim’s husband and a Myanmar national, was intoxicated when officers detained him at the scene.

Further investigation revealed that the couple had been living in the room with their three young daughters.

Kyaw Kyaw Aye had returned from work around 8pm, when he and his wife began an argument after he could not find the pestle he needed for cooking.

The argument quickly escalated, and in a moment of fury, Kyaw Kyaw Aye grabbed a knife and stabbed his wife in the neck while their daughters sat nearby.

Daughters seek help but mother dies instantly

The couple’s daughters, terrified by the brutal attack, ran out to seek help from relatives. However, Ms Naw Nu War was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the stabbing.

Kyaw Kyaw Aye was arrested and initially taken to the police station for questioning. He was later charged with murder and transferred to the Phetkasem Police Station for further legal proceedings.

The body of Ms Naw Nu War was sent for an autopsy at the Forensic Medicine Department of Siriraj Hospital before being returned to her family for funeral rites.

