Newlywed woman in South Korea strangled to death by husband after refusing sex while on her period

Woman in South Korea strangled to death by husband 3 months after wedding

A tragic and disturbing case from South Korea has resurfaced as SBS’s investigative program ‘Unanswered Questions’ revisited the death of a 35-year-old woman who was strangled by her husband less than three months into their marriage.

Yoo Hye-young, who had no prior health issues, married Seo, a Pilates studio owner the same age, in December last year after a 10-month courtship.

On 13 March, she was found dead at their home in Seoul.

An autopsy revealed that she had died from asphyxiation due to neck compression. Bruises were found on her upper lip, and red marks were observed around her neck, indicating she had been strangled.

Despite the suspicious circumstances, Seo initially appeared at her funeral as the chief mourner.

He later avoided direct answers to the family’s questions, repeatedly insisting he had done nothing wrong.

Husband admits to killing woman after sexual rejection

During police questioning, Seo admitted to killing his wife impulsively after she refused his sexual advances while menstruating.

According to investigators, Seo had a long-standing obsession with sex and had become increasingly fixated on his wife complying with his demands.

He told police he felt disrespected by her refusal, which triggered the fatal attack.

Investigations also revealed that Ms Yoo had suffered a miscarriage months earlier, allegedly due to Seo’s persistent sexual demands despite her medical complications.

She later underwent surgery but continued to face pressure from him.

Messages on her phone revealed her anger at Seo’s insistence on sex even before her injuries had fully healed.

Victim had confided in friends about marital troubles

In the month prior to her death, Ms Yoo reportedly confided in friends that she wanted a divorce, describing her husband as a “sex-obsessed maniac” and regretting marrying him.

Her older sister recalled Seo making disturbing remarks about his sexual obsession, saying: “If I can’t have physical intimacy with my wife, should I go elsewhere and pay for it?”

Neighbours reported hearing unusual noises in the early hours of Ms Yoo’s death, including sounds of dragging and what appeared to be a woman struggling to breathe.

This testimony, combined with autopsy findings, led police to raid the funeral home and arrest Seo on the spot.

Seo is currently facing murder charges but has yet to formally acknowledge his guilt.

The court has indicated that the trial must conclude within six months, the maximum pretrial detention period under South Korean law.

Ms Yoo’s family has expressed outrage over Seo’s lack of apology or remorse, calling for strict punishment for the brutal crime.

Also read: Woman in Thailand dies after ping-pong bomb explodes in home, husband arrested for questioning



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Unanswered Questions on YouTube.