Bloody drunken brawl erupts at South Bridge Road, man hospitalised after being smashed with wine glass

Drunken brawl breaks out in South Bridge Road, 1 sent to hospital

A violent drunken brawl broke out outside a coffee shop on South Bridge Road in the early hours of Friday (28 Feb), leaving a 35-year-old man hospitalised after being struck on the head with a wine glass.

According to a report by Shin Min Daily News (SMDN), blood splattered across the scene after the incident, and overturned chairs littered the area.

Early morning fight turns bloody

The incident occurred at around 6:30 am at 21 South Bridge Road, drawing a heavy police presence with at least four patrol cars and ambulances dispatched to the scene.

Several police officers were also spotted at the scene

According to SMDN, a group of intoxicated men got into a heated dispute, which escalated when one smashed a wine glass on another’s head, causing the man to bleed profusely.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing bloodstains near a trash can and on the sidewalk as medical personnel attended to the injured man, bandaging his wound before transporting him to the hospital.

Not the first time trouble struck area

A male employee arriving for work at 7am recalled walking into the aftermath of the fight.

He said that the entire coffee shop had been blocked off, with one man being treated for his injuries.

“It looked like a drunken fight. The police blocked the sidewalk outside the coffee shop until around 8am,” said the employee.

Another employee noted that there were often “drunk people causing trouble on this street”.

He added that this was not the first time the police have been called to the scene for drunken altercations in the area.

Speaking to MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed receiving a call for assistance at about 6.30am at 21 South Bridge Road on Friday (28 Feb).

A 35-year-old man was conveyed to the hospital while conscious, and a 31-year-old man was subsequently arrested.

He was arrested for a rash act causing hurt and is being investigated for using criminal force.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 2 people sent to hospital after Ang Mo Kio coffee shop brawl, 3 men arrested

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.