Hong Kong police hunting for suspect who dumped live white poodle in rubbish bin

Hong Kong police searching for suspect who dumped poodle in rubbish bin

Authorities in Hong Kong are investigating the abandonment of a white poodle found discarded in a rubbish bin.

Police are working to identify the person responsible for this act of animal cruelty.

A passer-by discovered the frightened pup, which appeared distressed and anxious, in a bin near a condominium on Cloud View Road on the morning of Tuesday (1 Oct).

Poodle trapped for 5 to 6 hours

According to the Hong Kong Animal Post, the dog had been trapped in the bin for an estimated five to six hours before being found at around 8am.

The passer-by, who was walking her own dog at the time, initially tried to rescue the poodle but was unable to as the frightened dog was too panicked.

Unable to calm the poodle, she contacted the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) for assistance.

Upon arrival, SPCA inspectors determined that the dog, estimated to be around seven or eight years old, was not microchipped.

The poodle has since been taken to SPCA facilities for further care.

The concerned passer-by strongly criticised the individual responsible for abandoning the dog, saying:

You can choose not to keep the dog, but this is not the way to abandon it. There’s no reason to throw it in a rubbish bin!

Police hunting for suspect

The Hong Kong police have classified the case as animal cruelty and are conducting an investigation.

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from the area in an effort to identify the suspect.

In Hong Kong, animal cruelty carries severe penalties, including fines of up to HK$200,000 (S$33,000) and imprisonment for up to three years.

Featured image adapted from Hong Kong Animal Post.