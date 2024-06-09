Dumplings cooking over open flame left unattended in Serangoon, member of public expresses concern

Dumplings cooking over open flame in Serangoon HDB corridor left unattended

A household in Serangoon appeared to have left a pot of dumplings cooking on a charcoal stove along the corridor of an HDB block.

However, as there was seemingly no one there to mind the open flame, a member of the public expressed her concern about the potential fire hazard.

With the Dragon Boat Festival just around the corner, many Singaporean Chinese families are gearing up to indulge in the traditional rice dumplings associated with the festival.

While most would purchase the dumplings from retailers across the country, there are still some who prefer making their own.

The household in Serangoon appears to belong to the latter group.

According to 8world News, this happened on Wednesday (5 June) at around 11am.

Madam Wu (transliterated from Mandarin) told the news outlet that she was passing by Block 4 Lorong Lew Lian when she noticed the pot simmering over a traditional charcoal stove.

She noticed the smell of dumplings in the air. Hence, she suspected that someone was cooking dumplings in the pot.

Madam Wu remained at the location for about five minutes, during which time no one came to check on the open flame.

Although there were no flammable objects nearby, she was worried that this could still pose a fire hazard.

Flames from charcoal stove were seeping out from the sides

Photographs and video footage that 8world News had seen showed the charcoal stove along the corridor on the fourth storey.

On the stove was a large pot with a lid, and small flames from the charcoal were seeping out from the sides of the stove.

There were also two large bags next to the pot, less than half a metre away.

Per the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), corridors must maintain a clear passage of 1.2 meters at all times.

Additionally, residents should not place items other than shoe racks or clothes hangers in the corridors to prevent delays in the event of a medical or fire emergency.

