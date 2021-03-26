Durex Singapore Previews Durian, Chendol & Coconut Condoms On 25 Mar

On 1 Apr every year, we get treated to a slew of innovative, and at times even ridiculous, April Fools’ pranks from Singapore retailers. Here’s a compilation of what we saw last year:

But see, timing is somewhat key when it comes to April Fools’ jokes.

For 2021, safety company Durex Singapore decided to strike early by previewing condoms in 3 local flavours – durian, chendol, and coconut – days before 1 Apr.

Source

Durex Singapore to launch local-flavoured condoms in 7 days’ time

On Thursday (25 Mar), Durex shared that it will be launching 3 local-flavoured condoms in a week’s time:

Mao Shan Wang

Singapore Chendol

Botak Coconut Sherbet

If you’re too lazy to count the days, it lands right smack on 1 Apr 2021.

Available for a limited period, Durex claims the condoms will allow users to “rediscover what it means to love local”.

They also teased Facebook users, suggesting that they might “get a taste” if they comment on which flavour they are most eager to try.

This isn’t the first time that Durex has come up with innovative condom flavours though. 2 years ago, the brand spiced things up with its mala hot pot condoms that sadly, never came to be.

Source

Netizen says prank was released too early

Though Durex did not share if it’s an April Fools’ prank or not, many netizens assumed so.

One Facebook user claimed that the April Fool’s joke simply came too early.

Source

Another netizen questioned if Durex intends to release a bubble tea condom — that is, after all, Singaporeans’ favourite drink.

Source

One netizen moaned about the fact that he had no one to try the flavoured condoms with.

Source

Another user hilariously retorted that he can chew on it like a huge piece of chewing gum.

Source

Can’t wait to see what other April Fools’ jokes retailers have in store

Though Durex’s April Fools’ prank seemed to have come slightly early, we still appreciate the creativity that went into it.

Meanwhile, we look forward to what other retailers have in store for us come 1 Apr.

Jokes aside, would you be keen on trying durian, chendol, and coconut-flavoured condoms? Let us know in the comments below.

Featured image adapted Durex on Facebook.