Durian Season Arrives In S’pore, Some Sellers Reportedly Offer Musang King From S$5/kg

Durian Season Arrives In Singapore Due To Favourable Malaysian Weather

For the next few months, lovers of the king of fruits are officially in luck. The durian season has arrived in Singapore and local sellers have started to offer it at lower prices.

The announcement comes two weeks after reports of rising durian prices emerged. Favourable weather in Malaysia has apparently allowed supplies to increase, leading to cheaper offers.

Some stalls in Singapore are already offering the fruit at lower prices of reportedly S$5 per kg.

The prices have already drawn huge crowds, with many gathering to buy durians in Marine Parade recently.

Sellers offer low durian prices for the season

Speaking to local sellers, 8world News reported that supplies of durians have increased from Malaysia due to favourable weather conditions.

As a result, Singaporeans can now enjoy the fruits at much cheaper prices. According to 8world News, Musang King durians now cost about S$20 to S$24 per kg, S$5 cheaper than it was two weeks ago.

The sellers told 8world News that the durian season typically starts in June in Johor, and July in Pahang.

However, due to a combination of lower demand and increased supply in Malaysia, suppliers can bring in more to Singapore and offer cheaper prices.

One durian stall owner said prices may drop even further. “This is the cheapest time to eat durians,” he emphasised. “The price may fall again, depending on supply.”

According to the sellers, the durian season will last until August and even September, if we are lucky.

Marine Parade sees large crowds for the durian season

Shin Min Daily News also reported on Monday (13 Jun) that a price war had begun between durian sellers in Marine Parade on Sunday (12 Jun) at about 5pm.

A reader informed the paper that four stalls at Block 84 were undercutting their Musang King prices, to allegedly as low as S$5 per kg. As a result, the area drew large crowds, all of whom were eager to get their hands on the popular fruits.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, one of the sellers said customers would start lining up at 4pm.

One stall owner claimed to have launched the S$8 promotion for Musang King, ordering about 200kg daily to meet demand. Large durians generally sell out within two hours from 5pm, even though each individual is limited to three durians.

He reportedly noted that some people even bring their families down.

Citing the allegedly cut-throat competition in the area, one stall owner even resorted to offering Musang King durians at S$5 per kg as a result, limiting each customer to two durians. He sold larger Musang King durians for S$12, with no purchase limit.

Despite the prices, Shin Min Daily News noted that the quality of durians sold by local sellers has not wavered the slightest.

Multiple customers speaking to Shin Min Daily News commended the taste of the fruits, adding that they wouldn’t mind paying more for them.

Another seller reportedly observed that customers these days tend to shop around more. While cheap prices may entice them, the quality may not be as good, said a fruit stall employee.

Pop by local stalls to enjoy the season

Amid news of low durian output last month, the arrival of the durian season along with possibly lower prices in Singapore is certainly cause for celebration.

If you’re planning a durian party soon, perhaps dropping by Marine Parade would be a good idea to enjoy very low prices.

Otherwise, you might want to check your nearest durian sellers to check out their best deals.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Audrey Tan on Facebook.