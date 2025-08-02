Durian stall in JB says payment QR code was pasted over with somebody else’s, about S$150 lost

Durian stall in JB threatens to make police report after its payment QR code is tampered with

An individual allegedly found a creative way to steal money in Johor Bahru — pasting their own personal QR code over that of a durian stall’s.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (30 July), R&F Durian Stall said the incident took place the night before.

JB durian stall says their QR code was pasted over

According to the post, the stall had many customers that evening.

They have a cash register that makes a sound whenever funds are successfully transferred, but it didn’t make a sound that night.

However, they thought it was just a network issue.

Later, they realised that someone had pasted their personal DuitNow QR code (similar to Singapore’s PayNow) on top of their payment code.

Thus, their customers would have transferred funds directly to that person’s account instead of the stall’s.

B durian stall alerted to wrong QR code by kind customer

The stall said the scheme would not have been uncovered if not for a kind customer who informed them about it.

It shared a photo of a successful transfer of RM22 (S$6.63) made to an individual named “Narendran A/L S.Chandran”.

It warned the person responsible for the switcheroo to contact the stall or they would report the matter to the police.

It also urged netizens to share their post to alert other business owners to be vigilant.

Stall estimates loss of no more than S$150

Speaking to Malaysian news outlet China Press, 37-year-old proprietor Mr Zeng (transliterated from Mandarin) said the customer had told them that the name of the recipient was incorrect.

He suspected that more than 10 payments from customers were made into the wrong account.

While he is uncertain of the exact amount, he estimated that it was no more than RM500 (S$150).

QR code was located at CCTV blind spot

Mr Zeng said there are three QR codes around his stall, where three CCTV cameras are installed.

However, he suspected that the culprit had scouted the location beforehand, as he had pasted his QR code at a “CCTV blind spot” where he would not be recorded.

He has not yet filed a police report, but will consider doing so if the suspect does not come forward, he added.

Also read: Thief steals sackful of Musang King durian from M’sia stall, had previously robbed another store