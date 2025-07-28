Thief steals sackful of Musang King durian from M’sia stall, had previously robbed another store

Thief takes sackful of Musang King durian instead of money from stall

The owner of a durian business in Malaysia expressed their disbelief on Xiaohongshu after a thief stole a sackful of durian from their stall.

According to a video posted by Sukimi Durian on Monday (28 July), the bizarre robbery occurred on Sunday (27 July) at around 5pm in Puchong, Selangor.

“I have been doing business for so long and have never encountered such a thing,” the stall owner said, reminding others to stay vigilant.

While the owner was grateful that no one was injured, they admitted feeling upset after seeing their shelves emptied from the incident.

Thief takes Musang King durians & drives away

In the video, a man is seen going after a durian variant worth RM65 (S$19.6) per kilogram.

According to Sin Chew Daily, they are believed to be Musang King durians, the most expensive at the stall.

He takes durian after durian from the stall’s shelves, then puts them inside a white sack.

After filling the sack, he gets on his motorcycle and then drives away with his loot.

Netizens doubt bizarre robbery

Despite the owner’s misfortune, netizens expressed their doubts regarding the incident.

One said the owner should have filed a police report instead of posting a video. Responding to the comment, the owner clarified that they have made the report, but do not expect a resolution.

Another user questioned why the seller chose to take a video of the incident instead of stopping the thief.

To this, the owner said they wanted to take evidence to show authorities, adding that the robber seemed to have a knife hidden in his pants, so they did not dare to act rashly.

“I heard that he just got out of prison,” the owner revealed, according to a Sin Chew Daily report. “The nearby durian stall has also been hit before.”

To curb future robberies, the owner said they plan to install a CCTV.

