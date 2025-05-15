Dog in Thailand farm steals durian, waits for farmer to drive away before munching

Durian farmer in Thailand catches dog stealing his fruits

A 47-year-old durian farmer in Chanthaburi, Thailand faced heartbreaking betrayal on Sunday (11 May) when he discovered that the culprit stealing his fruit was none other than his furry friend.

That evening, the man, identified as Mr Samart, placed his harvested durians aside as he continued to collect some mangosteen.

He had hoped to enjoy the delicious fruit later that evening, but when he returned, he discovered that his fruit had gone missing.

Mr Samart initially suspected his mother or younger sister as the thieves.

However, he quickly ruled them out because his mother had gone to the market while his sister had gone to sell their mangosteen.

Unable to come up with an answer, he went to check security footage to solve the mystery.

Loyal canine betrays owner for delicious durian

As it turns out, his 2-year-old dog “Jaotang”, or “Tank” in English, was the culprit.

The clever pup had been lying down, but as soon as its owner could be heard driving his motorcycle away, the sneaky canine popped right up and headed towards the exposed and vulnerable durians.

As if it knew exactly where the camera was, Jaotang then used its front paws to kick the durian until it was out of view of the camera.

Its owner told reporters that out of the five dogs he owns, two enjoyed durian.

Jaotang was an especially avid enjoyer, being able to consume a durian in a matter of minutes.

Mr Samart had no choice but to accept that his fruits were gone for good.

However, seeing how cute Jaotong was as it stretched and rolled around on the grass to cool down in the summer heat, he cannot help but forgive his pet for munching on the durians.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod.