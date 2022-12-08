Dyson Launches Headphones That Double As Air Purifier, Available In S’pore March 2023

Dyson Launches Headphones With Personal Air Purifier In March 2023

Dyson is a familiar brand for many Singaporeans, with their luxurious yet efficient appliances going for exorbitant prices.

Recently, they announced the launch of their new headphones. However, they’re not just normal headphones, as the device doubles as a personal air purifier, so you can have clean air while enjoying your music on the go.

The sale of the device in Singapore starts in March 2023.

Dyson first announced the device, called Dyson Zone, back in March 2022, reports Mashable.

The launch of the headphones marks the company’s “first foray into the world of audio”, according to their press release.

Described as noise cancelling and high fidelity, the headphones provide quality sounds to the ears, along with purified airflow to the nose and mouth at the same time.

Founder Jake Dyson highlighted the global issue of pollution affecting the population:

“Air pollution is a global problem — it affects us everywhere we go. In our homes, at school, at work and as we travel, whether on foot, on a bike or by public or private transport.”

Dyson cited a World Health Organisation (WHO) report that nine in 10 people globally breathe air that exceeds their guideline pollutant limits.

While pollution in cities decreased at the height of the pandemic, it rapidly returned to pre-Covid levels, with some cities even exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

Furthermore, around 100 million people are exposed to long-term noise exposure above WHO’s guidelines, they added.

Singapore is the first country in Southeast Asia to unveil Dyson Zone

On Dyson’s website, development of the device began in 2016 and had six prototypes before its final look.

The headphones boast up to 50 hours of audio with active noise cancellation and up to four hours of air purification.

To save energy on the device, there are automatic on-off sensors when not in use.

Additionally, the MyDyson app can be downloaded to control the headphones and visualise the air quality surrounding the user.

Dyson also stated that Singapore will be the first country in Southeast Asia to launch the headphones. However, they will only reveal pre-launch trials, orders and availability in the first quarter of 2023.

Those keen to find out more can register their interest here.

