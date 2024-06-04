16-year-old e-bike rider arrested after attempting to flee from police roadblock along Guillemard Road

Teen e-bike rider arrested for evading police roadblock on 25 May

A 16-year-old e-bike rider was arrested for allegedly evading a Traffic Police roadblock along Guillemard Road on 25 May.

The teenager was reportedly stopped by officers as he was not wearing a helmet while riding a power-assisted bicycle (PAB).

The police stated that the 16-year-old continued fleeing on foot despite falling off his PAB.

E-bike rider attempted to evade roadblock

According to a press release from the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the incident occurred at about 2.55am on 25 May. Traffic Police officers had set up a roadblock along Guillemard Road then.

The teenager was directed by officers to stop for checks as he was not wearing a helmet at the time.

But instead of stopping, the rider allegedly sped off.

In doing so, he knocked over a police road barrier and fell off his bicycle. He continued fleeing on foot after falling.

Officers arrested him after a short chase.

E-bike believed to be illegally modified

Subsequent investigations found that the PAB rider was in possession of duty-unpaid cigarettes at the time of his arrest.

The teenager’s PAB was also allegedly illegally modified and was hence seized by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

If found guilty of evading a roadblock, a person faces up to seven years’ jail, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.

For first-time offenders, the offence of altering a PAB to be non-compliant carries a jail term of up to 24 months, a fine of up to S$20,000, or both。

Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to 48 months, fined up to S$40,000, or both.

Offenders caught buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, or dealing with duty-unpaid cigarettes can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and Goods and Services Tax evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force on Facebook.