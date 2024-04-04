Commuter drops earbud in Newton MRT platform gap, station staff retrieve it within a day

Newton MRT Station staff help retrieve fallen earbud from platform gap

While boarding the MRT recently, a commuter’s earbud fell into the gap between the train and the platform at Newton Station.

Seeing no way to retrieve it, he decided to ask the station staff for help.

To his surprise, he received a message the very next day asking him to collect his lost item.

Commuter’s earbud falls into Newton MRT Station platform gap

Recounting the incident to MS News, Mr Ram Nagarajan said he was on his way to work sometime between 9am and 10am on Tuesday (2 April) when he dropped the left side of his Beats earbuds while exiting the train at Newton Station.

The earbud fell through the gap between the train and the platform, onto the tracks below.

Despite thinking that it was gone forever, he decided to report the matter to the station staff anyway.

Their reaction caught him by surprise. The 30-year-old Data Science and Analytics consultant at IBM remarked: “I thought they’d be unhappy or have a frown but they were very kind and smiling and assured me that they’d help me.”

Mr Ram was promptly told to fill up a form with details of the missing item. Thereafter, a staff member at the station accompanied him to the platform to help identify the door from which he exited.

Having collated all the necessary information, the station staff told Mr Ram that he would get a message the next day to come and collect his item.

Told to collect missing item the next morning

Sure enough, he received a text message early the next morning (3 April) from the Station Master (SM) at Newton MRT, asking him to collect his earbud.

After getting there that same day, Mr Ram received his missing item in good condition.

Out of gratitude for all the station staff including SM Raj who helped him, Mr Ram left compliments for the team in a feedback form.

In the note, he thanked everyone involved profusely for helping him with his request.

Explaining why he decided to share the story, Mr Ram told MS News that he simply wanted to show his appreciation for the “wonderful staff” who helped him.

He also hopes to inform other commuters of the steps they can take should something similar happen to them. Now that they know, they won’t have to panic in such a situation.

However, Mr Ram reminds commuters to take note of the door through which they exit in such cases. This will help station staff determine exactly where they should find the item that has fallen.

Featured image courtesy of Ram Nagarajan.