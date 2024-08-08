7.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Japan, triggers tsunami warning

7.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Japan triggering tsunami warning

On Thursday (8 Aug) afternoon, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck southern Kyushu in Japan, triggering a tsunami warning.

The tsunami warning was issued for Kyushu’s east and southern coasts and the southern coast of Shikoku, according to The Japan Times.

CBS News also reported that the Japan Meteorological Agency is predicting waves up to 1 metre high along the southern coast of Kyushu and the nearby island of Shikoku.

Bullet trains have stopped operating in Kyushu following the tremors.

The nuclear plant operators in Kyushu and Shikoku are said to be checking for damages. There were also reports of broken windows at the Miyazaki airport near the epicentre of the earthquake, according to CBS News.

