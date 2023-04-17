Man Allegedly Eaten To Death By Insects In Dirty US Jail, Family Calls For Criminal Investigation

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man In Filthy Atlanta Jail Cell Apparently Eaten To Death By Insects

The thought of insects eating humans alive sounds like something straight out of a horror movie.

However, such extreme cases do happen. In fact, a 35-year-old man passed away in September 2022 — seemingly due to an insect infestation in his jail cell in Atlanta, Georgia.

As such, his family has called for a criminal investigation into his death.

His body suffered from the insect infestations in his jail cell

According to USA Today, 35-year-old LaShawn Thompson was in jail for a misdemeanour charge.

The court admitted him to the Fulton County Jail psychiatric wing after officials judged him to be mentally ill.

However, on 19 Sep 2022, authorities found Thompson’s body in his “filthy” jail cell.

In fact, according to The Washington Post, Thompson’s cell was so dirty that a worker who entered it wore a safety suit designed to protect from hazardous materials.

An autopsy could not determine the cause of his death.

However, the police report described an “extremely severe” infestation of small insects across his body.

His body also had several cuts from repeated skin-picking.

Family believes he was eaten to death by insects

Michael Harper, an attorney for Thompson’s family, noted that the insect infestations led to his death.

They believe that he was “eaten alive” by bed bugs and insects.

Since then, the police have launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding Thompson’s death upon the request of his family.

Based on police reports, Thompson’s cell was covered in filth and lice when officers found him unresponsive in September.

According to jail records, detention offices and medical staff at the jail also noticed Thompson’s health was deteriorating.

Yet, they did nothing to help him.

In fact, when an officer first found his body, they “freaked out” and initially refused to administer CPR.

Family hopes to find someone accountable for his death

Besides a criminal investigation, Thompson’s family is calling for someone to be held accountable for his death.

Furthermore, they wish to close and replace the current Fulton County Jail.

The Guardian reported that the Fulton county sheriff’s office is currently investigating the incident.

It has also committed US$500,000 (S$666,000) to address the insect infestations in the Fulton County Jail.

