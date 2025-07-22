Delivery rider in Thailand gets arrested for possessing ecstasy pills shaped like Donald Trump

Man in Thailand detained after police found ecstasy pills shaped like Donald Trump in his possession

A delivery rider in Thailand has been arrested over his possession of ecstasy pills shaped like the face of Donald Trump.

Police stopped and searched 35-year-old Ekkarin (name transliterated) when he acted suspiciously and attempted to avoid the traffic checkpoint at Wang Thonglang District, Bangkok, on Monday (21 July).

During the search, police found 59 ecstasy pills, along with other items.

Also tested positive for methamphetamine

The motorcyclist was also found with methamphetamine in his body following a preliminary urine test. This was later confirmed by medical professionals.

Upon questioning, the suspect said he worked as a food delivery rider and had bought the drugs for personal use.

Authorities did not find any evidence suggesting intent to distribute.

Ekkarin was charged with the possession of ecstasy pills, operating a motorcycle while under the influence, and using narcotics illegally.

He was then transferred to Chokchai Police Station along with the seized evidence for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod.