Austrian man suffers seizure in Thailand airport, doctors discover pouches of drugs in his body

255 meth pills found in Austrian man after he suffers seizure

An Austrian man was conveyed to the hospital after he began experiencing a seizure at a Thai airport, only for doctors to discover that he had swallowed 255 meth pills.

When police were alerted to the case at 1am on Wednesday (11 June), the man had already been transferred to the hospital.

Emergency room staff told authorities they received the 43-year-old Austrian after he began experiencing a seizure at Don Mueang Airport.

While assessing his condition, doctors discovered pink liquid exiting the man’s anus.

A CT scan further revealed multiple round objects in his intestine.

One object, later discovered to be a pouch containing narcotics, had also exited his body through his anus.

Suspecting they were illicit drugs, the medical team then notified police.

According to Khaosod, police have seized the narcotics as evidence.

Patient to undergo surgery

Police tested the pills, revealing them to be methamphetamine pills.

Police found 255 pills in the pouch that had exited the man, with additional pouches suspected to contain even more of the same still inside him.

The medical team suspects that the pouches had ruptured inside his intestines, which caused the man’s seizures.

The Austrian is currently still unconscious and being prepped for surgery. Meanwhile, police are currently looking to pursue a case against the man.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod.