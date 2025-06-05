M’sian woman says boyfriend got her addicted to drugs at 16, she now has ‘no willpower’ to quit

Woman in Malaysia opens up about starting drug habit at 16

A young Malaysian woman has admitted that she became addicted to drugs at the age of 16 after her boyfriend introduced her to narcotics.

She has since spiralled into daily use with no strength to break free.

The woman shared her story in a video uploaded to TikTok by Malaysia’s National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) in Langkawi last week.

It started with her boyfriend, now she does drugs minimally twice a day

In the video, the woman — whose face is not shown — is seen seated, her hands cuffed.

Speaking to a female officer, she candidly shared how her addiction began through a relationship.

Her boyfriend had then asked her to try drugs, and she complied.

Though it is not clear how old she is now, the woman shares that she has been consuming drugs two to three times daily since then, spending S$6.10 (RM20) to S$9.10 (RM30) each session.

She described her addiction as being trapped in a “sea of drugs” — having also consumed hard drugs such as ‘ice’ and methamphetamine.

When asked if she had ever tried to quit, she replied: “I want to quit drugs, but I’ve got no willpower.”

While she admitted she wanted to, she said that the process was too tough.

She said that she lacked the determination and would give up easily, adding that her family also did not support her.

The caption of the video quoted her as saying: “Love made me drift, drugs made me lose myself.”

National Anti-Drug Agency encourages woman to leave the abuse behind

The video, posted as a public education effort, came with a message from the Langkawi AADK team urging compassion and resilience.

“Don’t go looking for drugs,” the video said. “At first, it might feel like relief… but over time, it will destroy you.”

The agency also encouraged the teen to stay strong and not give up, saying, “Don’t give up, kid.”

“Stand up for yourself. Don’t wait until it’s too late.”

Rising concerns over youth drug abuse

This case follows a wider pattern of drug abuse involving young Malaysians. In October 2024, the National Anti-Drugs Agency revealed an alarming rise in drug use among primary and secondary school students.

The youngest recorded case involved an 11-year-old child, Malay Mail reported.

The trend has sparked urgent calls for better early intervention, education, and support systems to prevent youths from falling into drug dependency, especially through peer pressure or personal relationships.

AADK deputy director-general (Operations) Khairul Anwar Bachok previously said that the agency is already implementing education and awareness programmes for teenagers.

The agency continues its outreach efforts across Malaysia, using real testimonies to highlight the dangers of addiction and the importance of social support in rehabilitation.

“Don’t let love make you lose your way,” AADK wrote in the video caption. “Choose a partner who leads you to heaven, not to hell.”

