‘KPop Demon Hunters’ singer EJAE says she saw a ghost in the studio while recording ‘Golden’

Singer-songwriter EJAE tells Jimmy Fallon she saw a ghost while recording hit song ‘Golden’

Could a supernatural encounter have blessed the hit song ‘Golden’ from Netflix’s ‘KPop Demon Hunters’?

During a recent appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, singer-songwriter EJAE — the singing voice behind the character Rumi — shared a chilling experience she had while recording the now-viral track.

According to her, the eerie moment struck midway through a session when her studio’s volume knob suddenly stopped working.

“When that happens, an assistant engineer would come in,” she explained.

EJAE then heard the door open and footsteps approach — but when she looked up to say the volume was working again, no one was there.

Still, she was sure she’d seen something.

“For like 0.3 milliseconds, I saw a tall dude with a flannel,” she recalled, describing the figure as “super tall” and “grunge-looking” in blue jeans. “I saw him for a split second, and he was walking towards me.”

Studio is supposedly haunted

Before she could react, music director Ian Eisendrath broke the tension with a brisk, “Okay ladies, let’s get back to work!”, leaving her no time to process what had just happened.

The next day, EJAE returned to the studio and casually asked about the building’s history, only for someone to respond:

What, did you see a ghost?

Apparently, the studio is rumoured to be haunted, with a male ghost on the third floor and a female one on the fourth.

Adding to the mystery, EJAE’s mother later reminded her of a Korean superstition: if an artiste sees a ghost or experiences something paranormal while recording, the song is destined to be a hit — and ‘Golden’ has clearly lived up to that.

Netizens speculate on who the ghost might be

Online, netizens had plenty of guesses about who EJAE might have seen.

One joked that the ghost was probably Gwi-Ma, the villain from ‘KPop Demon Hunters’.

Another suggested it could have been Kurt Cobain’s ghost, based on EJAE’s description.

A third commenter claimed it was likely a demon rather than a ghost, since “only demons remain earthbound”.

Others were more sceptical, suggesting that EJAE had simply been overworked and might have imagined the whole thing.

