83-year-old elderly couple sent to hospital after Clementi accident involving 3 vehicles

Elderly couple were driving Mercedes in Clementi accident that also involved Audi & a van

A three-vehicle crash in Clementi has resulted in an elderly couple being sent to hospital.

The couple, both 83 years old, were in a white Mercedes that was involved in the accident together with an Audi and a van.

While the Audi ended up mounting the kerb, the van flipped on its side.

Clementi accident took place on morning of 2 June

The accident on Clementi Road took place on Sunday (2 June) morning, Shin Min Daily News reported.

When reporters arrived at the scene upon receiving a tip-off from a reader, they saw the Mercedes stationary on the far-left lane, waiting to be towed away.

A blue Audi was stuck after having mounted the kerb and crashed into shrubbery at the side of the road.

It took about half an hour for a tow truck to extricate the vehicle, which showed signs of damage to its bonnet.

As for the van, it was lying on its side in the far-right lane of the road.

Its driver was at the scene assisting with investigations but declined to speak to the media.

Elderly couple sent to NUH conscious after Clementi accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an accident involving two cars and a van at about 7.20am on Sunday (2 June).

It took place along Clementi Road, in the direction of West Coast Highway after Sunset Way.

Two people — an 83-year-old female car driver and her male passenger, also 83 — were sent to hospital while conscious.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that they were conveyed to the National University Hospital (NUH).

Two other people were assessed for minor injuries and declined to be sent to hospital, SCDF added.

The police are investigating the incident.

Family member of elderly couple arrived at Clementi accident scene

After the elderly couple, who were in the Mercedes, were sent to hospital, a younger man arrived at the scene.

The man, who is a family member and was dressed in black, was seen speaking to police officers.

He declined to speak to the media.

Audi driver claims someone beat the red light

The Audi driver, however, was willing to speak to Shin Min.

The 81-year-old woman, named only as Ms Xu (transliterated from Mandarin), said she was on the way to church alone that morning.

However, she was involved in the accident after “someone beat the red light”.

But she was uncertain who had beat the red light, only that it resulted in her vehicle being hit and ending up on the kerb.

Thankfully, she escaped from the accident mostly unscathed.

Stretch of Clementi Road is common accident spot

A nearby resident told Shin Min that the stretch of road is a common spot for accidents.

The 48-year-old woman named only as Ms Luo (transliterated from Mandarin) said she’s seen five accidents in the 10 years that she has lived there.

As the road is four lanes wide in each direction, vehicles tend to speed during times when traffic is light, she added.

Hopefully, cameras that can catch speeding violations can prevent drivers from speeding in the area, she said.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.