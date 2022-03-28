Elderly Couple In Singapore Seeks Blood Donor For Their Pet In Dog Park

A pet falling sick can be one of the most anxiety-inducing experiences for a pet owner. Hence, many would go out of their way to get help so that they can have a speedy recovery.

Source

For this elderly couple in Singapore, they proved their love for their dog Kookie by going to a dog park to look for a blood donor.

They hold up a cardboard sign with details on Kookie’s condition and their contact information.

Their dog suffers from liver cancer

According to the Instagram post on Sunday (27 Mar), the cardboard sign read that their dog is suffering from lung cancer and requires surgery immediately.

They are seeking any dog owner who has a healthy dog aged one to seven years old with the blood type DEA 1.1 negative. Their dog should also weigh around 20kg and be up to date with their annual vaccinations and regular heartworm prevention.

All costs incurred by the medical procedures to help Kookie will be reimbursed by the couple.

If you would like to help the couple, you can contact them via the numbers stated in the photo here.

Lend a helping hand

As a dog owner, it must be stressful knowing that your furry friend is suffering and needs surgery imminently.

We hope that owners of suitable dogs will consider helping Kookie and potentially save the life of an innocent dog.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Instagram.