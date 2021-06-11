Elderly Man Falls From Geylang Bahru Flat On 9 Jun
Besides fighting fires, SCDF officers are also trained to execute other forms of life-saving operations, including rescuing persons in precarious situations.
On Wednesday (9 Jun), SCDF officers were alerted to an elderly man sitting dangerously by the window on the 6th floor of a Geylang Bahru HDB flat.
Image from sgfollowsall
Thankfully, the officers swiftly set up an inflatable air pack which later cushioned his fall. The elderly man was later brought to the hospital.
Elderly man sits precariously on window ledge of Geylang Bahru flat
In a clip shared on the @sgfollowsall Telegram group, a shirtless elderly man appears to be sitting precariously on the window ledge of a 6th-floor unit.
Image from sgfollowsall
SCDF presence was heavy at the block, with officers on standby in the units above and below.
Image from sgfollowsall
They had also set up an air pack at the foot of the block.
Image from sgfollowsall
Going by the murmurings in the clip, it seems like a large crowd had gathered in the area.
Man falls to the ground floor after letting go of his grip
At around the 15-second mark of the video, the man appears to let go of his grip and starts falling from the unit.
Image from sgfollowsall
As he fell, he seemed to hit one of the concrete ledges before plunging to the ground floor.
Thankfully, he appeared to have fallen onto the inflatable air pack, leaving a visible indentation in it.
Elderly man reportedly conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital
In response to MS News’ queries, the SCDF said they were alerted to the incident at around 4.25pm on Wednesday (9 Jun).
The incident apparently happened at Blk 61 Geylang Bahru.
They also confirmed that the elderly man had fallen onto the life safety air pack that they positioned at the foot of the flat.
The man, who was reportedly about 70 years old, was later conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.
Kudos to the SCDF officers for their swift response
Kudos to the SCDF officers for their swift response and for saving the man’s life.
We hope the elderly man is receiving the necessary medical attention and care at the hospital.
If you know anyone who might be in distress, do not hesitate to call the following helplines:
- Singapore Association for Mental Health (SAMH): 1800 283 7019
- Emergency Helpline (IMH): 6389 2222
- SOS (Samaritans of Singapore): 1800 221 4444
- ComCare: 1800-222-0000
