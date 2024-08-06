38-year-old woman in China chooses to live in elderly home after she was hospitalised for overwork

Woman in China compares elderly home to apartment with many facilities

A 38-year-old woman in China piqued netizens’ interest with videos of her ‘slow’ life after choosing to live in an elderly home.

Originally a screenwriter from Beijing, the woman reconsidered her life after she was hospitalised for a month due to being overworked.

Elderly home rooms cost about S$240 to S$407 per month

According to 8world News, Ms Yang (surname transliterated from Chinese) was looking for a place to recuperate with plenty of space and a good environment.

She finally settled on an elderly home.

After living there for three months, Ms Yang likened the accommodation to a spacious apartment with many facilities.

She also said rooms there cost about 1,300 yuan (S$240) to 2,200 yuan (S$407) per month, depending on the size of the room.

Revitalised by vibrant seniors

Recuperation at the home has done wonders for the woman’s health. This recovery was aided by the vibrant elderly life the woman was swept into.

In particular, the woman mentioned a 74-year-old woman who’s known for her energetic spirit. The granny would participate in all sorts of activities, from playing table tennis to singing in a choir. She’d even spend her free time gardening.

There was also an 87-year-old man who often roped in residents at the home into travelling around the world. Last month, the group even visited Russia.

Being the youngest resident, the 38-year-old woman gets showered with attention by her older counterparts. The seniors would share stories of their youth, showing her a vigour comparable to those half of their age.

Inspired by the seniors, the woman began making videos to document their stories, also sharing them on social media where they became a hit.

While her stay at the elderly home is only temporary, she said it has inspired her to continue working so she can share stories like the ones she encountered at the home.

