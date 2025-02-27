Man helps elderly lady with heavy trolley laden with cardboard boxes in Toa Payoh

Kind man assists elderly lady with heavy trolley along Lorong 8 Toa Payoh

Mr Soorya had just finished visiting a temple in Toa Payoh when he witnessed a wholesome encounter along the road.

While waiting for his fiancée to pick him up, Mr Soorya saw a man helping an elderly lady with her heavy trolley, which was filled with cardboard boxes.

Man helps elderly lady with heavy trolley along road in Toa Payoh

In a video shared by Mr Soorya, the elderly lady was seen walking a short distance behind as the man pushed a trolley along the side of the road.

The wholesome incident took place at around 6.45pm on Wednesday (26 Feb) along Lorong 8 Toa Payoh.

At one point, the man turned around to check on the old woman, ensuring she was keeping up.

As he reached the traffic light crossing, he slowed down to wait for the elderly lady. He then pressed the button for the green man and positioned the trolley safely on the pavement.

Man went back to waiting for bus after kind deed

Speaking to MS News, Mr Soorya said it was “heartwarming” to see the man “go out of his way” to help the elderly lady.

The Good Samaritan reportedly went back to the bus stop to wait for his bus after his kind deed.

According to Soorya, the man had even offered to push the trolley to the elderly woman’s final destination. However, she declined, so he assisted her across the road to ensure her safety.”

Featured image courtesy of Mr Soorya.