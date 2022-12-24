Elderly Man With Dementia Missing From Changi Nursing Home, Family Seeks Help Finding Him

Elderly Man With Dementia Slips Out Of Changi Nursing Home On 23 Dec

An elderly man has gone missing from a nursing home in Changi and his family members are anxiously looking for him.

His grandson, Mr Gerard Nadaison, took to Facebook yesterday (23 Dec) in a desperate attempt to seek his whereabouts.

Their search is ongoing, and they could use all the help they can get.

Elderly man slips out of nursing home in Changi

In a Facebook post on Friday (23 Dec), Mr Nadaison wrote an appeal for members of the public to keep a lookout for his grandfather.

He explained that his grandfather managed to “slip the staff” at Peacehaven Nursing Home at 9 Upper Changi Road.

Speaking to MS News, Mr Nadaison shared that CCTV footage showed his grandfather, Mr Joseph Taha, leaving the premise of the nursing home at about 3pm on Friday (23 Dec).

He was apparently heading towards the direction of The Japanese School along 11 Upper Changi Road.

At the time he went missing, the elderly man was wearing a light blue polo shirt and a pair of charcoal grey pants.

Mr Taha didn’t have his bus card or wallet on him when he left, though Mr Nadaison believes he would have been wearing a lanyard from Peacehaven with his personal details and the address of the facility.

Hope he’ll reunite safely with his family soon

The family is unsure if he had intentionally taken off, but since he has dementia, they are understandably concerned. They have since filed a missing person report with the police.

Anyone with useful information can contact Mr Nadaison via his phone number at 9689 7773.

With Christmas just around the corner, we sincerely hope that the family will receive help to find their loved one.

We hope that Mr Taha is safe wherever he is and will be reunited with his family soon.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Google Maps.