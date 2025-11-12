Elderly man in China sits on female passenger’s lap on subway & refuses to get up, victim calls police

Elderly man in Shanghai Metro forcibly sits on female passenger’s lap, sparks public outrage

An elderly man in China drew criticism after forcibly sitting on a female passenger’s lap on the Shanghai Metro, ignoring repeated pleas for him to stop.

According to Taiwan’s World Journal, the incident occurred on 28 Oct during the evening rush hour on Metro Line 9 near Qibao Station.

Elderly man sits on woman’s lap despite being offered priority seat

It was reported that the man entered a crowded carriage and demanded that the young female passenger give up her seat, but she refused.

In response, he grabbed the handrails and sat directly on the woman’s lap, pressing his body against her while she was talking on the phone.

In footage shared online, the man wearing a red cap and blue jacket could be seen half-sitting between the woman and the male passenger next to her.

Both the woman and the man tried to push him off, but he continued to smile and lean back. Some passengers reportedly shouted at him to stop, but he ignored them.

According to witnesses, other passengers had offered him a priority seat before the incident, but the man refused, targeting the young woman instead.

Man may face 10 days’ detention

Eventually, the harassed woman called the police, who arrived at the next stop and escorted the man off the train.

On 1 Nov, Shanghai Metro officials confirmed that the incident had been reported and that authorities were investigating.

Legal experts said the man’s actions may constitute forcible molestation under Chinese law, which carries a penalty of up to 10 days’ detention or more for serious cases.

Netizens condemn old man’s actions, call it harassment

The video quickly became one of the most discussed topics on the Chinese social media Weibo, with many condemning the man’s behaviour and rejecting claims that his age excused his actions.

One comment remarked that “being old is not a free pass for indecency”, while another said that what he did was “obviously harassment”.

One netizen even suggested that the old man be banned from entering the subway and listed as an unwelcome person.

Authorities have yet to release further details on whether the man will face criminal charges.

Featured image adapted from @大兰州 on Weibo.