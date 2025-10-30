Man allegedly harasses female bus passenger, shows middle finger before alighting at Geylang

Commuter recounts unpleasant encounter aboard Singapore bus

A female bus commuter in Singapore recently had an unpleasant encounter with a man who allegedly harassed her during a morning ride on bus service 7.

He later capped the exchange by showing her the middle finger before alighting.

Bus commuter harassed by another passenger

Sharing the bizarre experience on r/SingaporeRaw on 28 Oct, the original poster (OP) described how the incident unfolded on a relatively empty bus.

According to the post, there were only three other passengers on the lower deck, leaving many seats unoccupied.

“I was sitting in the back section by myself, next to the window,” the OP said.

Despite this, the man headed straight to the back when he boarded and sat right next to the OP.

“He sat down quite heavily so his leg touched mine,” the Redditor wrote, adding that when she shifted away, the man moved closer again.

Man swore and gave the finger before alighting

The situation grew increasingly uncomfortable when the man asked for the time.

When the OP verbally replied, the man appeared to have not heard her.

She then showed him the time on her phone, which prompted him to allegedly snap at her.

“Just say la don’t show,” he said, in what the OP described as an aggressive tone.

Feeling uneasy, the female commuter decided to move to another seat at the front.

The man was heard muttering expletives, but did not approach further.

However, before alighting at Geylang Lorong 1, he allegedly “gave the middle finger” and uttered an expletive at the OP before leaving the bus.

“It’s the first time something like this happened to me,” said the female commuter, who added that she was sharing her experience to find out if anyone else had encountered the same man.

Netizens rally behind female bus commuter

The post quickly gained traction among Redditors, with many expressing concern and suggesting that she report the incident.

One netizen likened the man to someone who chooses to use a urinal right next to another person in an otherwise empty public toilet.

Another commenter reminded female commuters to take the “outside seat” whenever possible so they can get out safely when necessary.

Meanwhile, a Redditor urged the OP to make a police report.

