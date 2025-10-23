TikTok video shows S’pore bus allegedly moving with rear doors wide open, commuters seemingly unfazed

Netizens suggest TikTok video of Singapore bus moving with rear doors open was AI-generated

A TikTok video showing a Singapore public bus cruising along the road with its rear doors completely wide open has left netizens stunned.

Surprisingly, passengers seated near the open doors seemed unbothered.

Singapore bus moving with doors open

Uploaded by TikToker @cheesysamyang0 on Tuesday (21 Oct), the nine-second clip captured what appeared to be a rather unsettling bus ride.

The video shows a public bus travelling along the left-most lane of the road, with one passenger seated on each side of the rear doors.

Both passengers appeared unfazed by the open doors. They also did not attempt to change seats or react to the original poster (OP) shooting the video.

The OP’s text overlay on the video, “ummm???”, also highlights their confusion at the unusual situation that they were witnessing.

Some netizens say it is fake

Although it’s unclear exactly where or when the footage was taken, netizens quickly reacted with a mix of humour and disbelief.

A netizen joked that the bus doors were open for a “Deepavali Open House.”

Another TikToker wondered why no one bothered to inform the bus driver that the doors were left ajar.

Meanwhile, this commenter shared that they had seen bus doors with sensor issues that only closed after several attempts by the driver.

Another netizen pointed out that the clip was possibly generated by artificial intelligence (AI), given how unusual the situation was.

MS News has also reached out to the OP for more information.

